13 Feb, 2023 10:52
Russian scientists claim they’ve invented tranquilizing cheese

The soothing effect is achieved through a combination of herbs, according to RosBioTech University
Some of the cheeses developed by RosBioTech researchers. ©  RosBioTech

Researchers at the Russian Biotechnological University (RosBioTech) say they have developed a special type of cheese that can calm and tranquilize people.

“This is a functional product,” Elena Sidorova, the head of the university’s Cheese-Making Center, told Gazeta.ru on Monday.

“Rosemary, basil, sage, thyme, savory, oregano, and marjoram are introduced into the composition of this cheese. It is because of them that the tranquilizing effect is achieved,” she explained.

The technology used by the Moscow-based university also allows all the vitamins and minerals in the herbs to be preserved, Sidorova said.

According to her, the product is made from natural milk and does not include latex or artificial food dyes. All of the ingredients are made in Russia, she added.

“Its price would not differ a lot from any other cheeses,” Sidorova said, adding that mass production of the cheese can be launched “at any moment.”

RosBioTech has also developed other “functional” cheeses, including one with glossy black chokeberry to help prevent colds, and turmeric to help protect the gums from periodontitis. They have also produced a black-colored cheese which is said to be effective against diarrhea.

