icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Feb, 2023 08:11
HomeRussia & FSU

Bounty offered for Western tanks in Ukraine

A Russian battalion will pay $170,000 for a Leopard, Abrams, or Challenger captured in working condition
Bounty offered for Western tanks in Ukraine
A Leopard 2 tank is seen at the training ground in Augustdorf, western Germany on February 1, 2023. ©  INA FASSBENDER / AFP

A Russian battalion offered a bounty on Friday for every operational Western-made tank seized by Moscow’s forces.

The announcement was made by the Pavel Sudoplatov Battalion, an international volunteer unit created in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region in September 2022, and named after a famed Soviet-era spymaster known for his operations against Ukrainian nationalists.

Writing on Telegram, the battalion said it “officially declares that it will pay 12 million rubles ($170,000) for each serviceable captured Leopard, Abrams, or Challenger tank.”

The announcement appears to be a part of a trend in which Russian business entities and officials have placed bounties on Western equipment captured or destroyed in Ukraine.

Kremlin supports cash rewards for burning NATO tanks
Read more
Kremlin supports cash rewards for burning NATO tanks

Late last month, Aleksandr Osipov, the governor of Russia’s eastern Zabaikalsky Region, signed an order offering local soldiers fighting in Ukraine 3 million rubles ($42,000) for an operational Leopard 2 tank, or 1 million rubles ($14,000) for destroying one.

The governor promised 1.5 million rubles ($21,000) for the capture of, and 500,000 rubles ($7,000) for the destruction of, American M1 Abrams tanks

This and similar initiatives have received the thumbs-up from the Kremlin. Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov say they serve as a testament to the “unity and desire of all to directly or indirectly contribute” to the goals of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

In January, several Western nations made the unprecedented decision to supply Ukraine with modern main battle tanks. Germany announced that it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev and allow other European countries to export their own stocks to Ukraine, and the US pledged to deliver 31 Abrams tanks. The UK also stepped in, announcing it would support Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks.

Russia has repeatedly warned the West against supporting Ukraine with weapons, arguing that doing so will only prolong the conflict. Commenting on the deliveries of modern tanks to Kiev, Peskov noted that they will “burn like the rest” of the Western weapons.

Top stories

RT Features

Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Hilt and tilt? Syed Ata Hasnain, retired lieutenant general of the Indian Army
0:00
30:4
The cost of Brazil elections & gun violence
0:00
26:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies