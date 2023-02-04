icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Feb, 2023 13:12
HomeRussia & FSU

Donetsk apartment block hit by Ukrainian artillery – mayor

The city was bombarded by NATO-caliber rounds, Aleksey Kulemzin said
Donetsk apartment block hit by Ukrainian artillery – mayor

An apartment block in the Donbass city of Donetsk was shelled with NATO-caliber munitions by Ukrainian forces on Saturday, Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said.

Kulemzin posted photos of a four-story building, which he said had sustained a direct hit. The official said one person believed to have been in the location at the time of the strike was unaccounted for. Regional emergency officials, meanwhile, said two people may still be trapped under the rubble.

According to the mayor, 155mm-caliber rounds were fired at the city. Kulemzin said projectiles landed on several streets, damaging at least one other residential building. He later added that a 30-year-old woman had been wounded.

Russian officials have repeatedly accused Ukraine of using Western-supplied weapons to indiscriminately fire on cities in Donbass. Late last month, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine had destroyed a hospital in the city of Novoaydar in the Lugansk People’s Republic with a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher. According to officials, 14 people were killed and 24 wounded in an attack on the facility, which had been treating both military personnel and civilians.

Kiev has also accused Russian troops of targeting civilians. On Wednesday night, three people were killed and 20 injured after a missile hit a house in the Ukrainian-held Donbass city of Kramatorsk, according to Kiev-appointed regional official, Pavel Kirilenko. Moscow, meanwhile, has maintained that its forces only strike military targets and sites that are being used for military purposes.

READ MORE: The logic behind the terror: Why does Ukraine keep attacking civilian areas in Donetsk?

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine nearly a year ago, citing the need to protect the people of Donbass and Kiev’s failure to implement the 2014-15 Minsk peace accords. Ukraine has said the attack was entirely unprovoked.

Top stories

RT Features

Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pax-Africana: Outsiders should stay out of Africa, Africa should resolve its own conflicts! – Prof. Adekeye Adebajo
0:00
28:15
NSA surveillance of American citizens after 9/11
0:00
26:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies