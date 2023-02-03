Advanced Russian tank footage released (VIDEO)

Crews practiced the use of T-90Ms against simulated armor, troops, and aircraft

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage featuring the T-90M ‘Proryv’ main battle tank, one of the most advanced in Russia’s arsenal, during practice at a training range.

The video published on Friday was shot in the Leningrad Region in northwestern Russia, according to the ministry. It showed the tanks firing on the move and from stationary positions.

A statement said crews practiced hitting targets at a range of up to 5,000 meters, which simulated enemy armor, personnel, and aircraft. Other parts of the exercise tested drivers’ skills in traversing obstacles, maintaining their tanks, and loading them onto railway platforms for transportation, it added.

The T-90M variant of the Russian main battle tank was created under the ‘Proryv’ (Breakthrough) modernization program in the 2010s. It was first revealed to the public in 2018 and entered serial production in 2021.

Much of the improvement went into developing a new turret, which has a fire control system integrated with a squad-level information network. A new smoothbore cannon and a new anti-aircraft gun were among other enhancements.

Last month, the US and its allies announced that they would supply dozens of Western-made main battle tanks to Ukraine for its fight against Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the decision this week, warning of possible consequences.

“We’re not sending our tanks to their borders. Yet we have something to respond with, and it would not be limited to armor use only, everyone must realize that,” Putin stated.

Moscow has repeatedly warned the US and its allies against pouring increasingly advanced weapons into Ukraine, saying it only prolongs the conflict but would not change its outcome, contrary to what Western officials claim.