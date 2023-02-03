icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Feb, 2023 07:00
HomeRussia & FSU

‘Terrorist attack’ kills one in Russia – official

A car bomb detonated in the frontline city of Energodar
‘Terrorist attack’ kills one in Russia – official
Screenshot from a video reportedly showing the aftermath of a blast in Energodar on February 3, 2023. ©  Vladimir Rogov

A powerful car bomb has exploded in the city of Energodar in Russia’s frontline Zaporozhye Region, a senior local official reported.

According to Vladimir Rogov, the blast occurred in the morning and killed at least one person. He described the incident as a terrorist attack.

The local police force identified the victim as one of its officers in a preliminary report, TASS news agency said.

The explosion struck a residential area and was powerful enough to shatter glass in apartment complexes as high as at the ninth floor, and to obliterate a car parked nearby, the official said.

Rogov posted footage purportedly shot at the scene, in which a firefighter can be seen dousing flames at the site of a car wreckage.

Zaporozhye Region, formerly a part of Ukraine, joined Russia last year after people living there voted in a referendum for the transition. Kiev dismissed the ballot as a “sham.” Energodar is notable as the site of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the largest atomic facility in Europe.

Top stories

RT Features

‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Revisiting Germany
0:00
29:8
The globalist war on free speech
0:00
24:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies