icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Feb, 2023 08:53
HomeRussia & FSU

Key Kiev-controlled city faces encirclement – official

Russian troops have positioned themselves to prevent the resupply of Ukrainian troops in Artyomovsk, a key aide claims
Key Kiev-controlled city faces encirclement – official
FILE PHOTO. A Russian military service member in Donbass. ©  Sputnik

Russian troops are now positioned to attack the only road that Kiev can use to resupply troops in Artyomovsk, a gubernatorial aide has claimed. The city that Ukraine calls Bakhmut is of strategic importance as part of Ukrainian defense lines in Donbass.

Yan Gagin, a military expert who serves as an adviser to Denis Pushiln, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said Russia has already hit enemy supply convoys near Artyomovsk.

Speaking on Russian television on Wednesday, he said it was a matter of time before the road is “fully controlled,” paving the way for the capture of the city, which he described as being “in an operative encirclement.”

Artyomovsk is part of a 70km Ukrainian defense line created since Kiev initiated the fighting in Donbass in 2014. Russia claims sovereignty over the city along with the rest of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The province joined Russia in October after a referendum, which Kiev rejected as a “sham.”

There have been reports of Russian advancement near Artyomovsk in recent weeks. After intensive fighting in mid-January, Russian troops captured the town of Soledar, located just northeast of the city.

READ MORE: Ukraine begins jailing draft dodgers – MP

Pushilin warned the media against overhyping the importance of Artyomovsk or any other particular settlement for the outcome of the military operation. The Ukrainian side attached symbolic value to it, as they previously did with Soledar, he argued in an interview on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen this story about a small town… that was touted as invincible. Plenty of Ukrainian soldiers got grinded there because they didn’t spare any,” he said.

Artyomovsk has strategic value because its capture would allow further advancement, Pushilin acknowledged. But losing other towns and cities would do damage of similar scale, he said.

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, lies and videotapes: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotapes: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, lies and videotapes: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotapes: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Anonymous whistleblowers: Trying to stay out of prison
0:00
26:56
CrossTalk: Escalation ladder
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies