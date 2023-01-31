icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jan, 2023 10:30
Russian man jailed in first terrorism trial of its kind

The defendant was sentenced for his role in firebombing a military conscription office
Russian man jailed in first terrorism trial of its kind
The arson incident in Nizhnevartovsk. ©  Social media

A Russian court has sentenced a man to 12 years in prison after he was involved in an arson attack on a military office. The man and his accomplice were promised a large sum for tossing firebombs at the facility on camera, they told investigators.

The ruling by a military court in Ekaterinburg on Tuesday is the first time a defendant has been sentenced on terrorism charges in Russia for attacking a military commissariat, according to TASS. The commissar’s office is responsible for keeping records of military reservists and enrolling them into service during conscription or mobilization.

The incident happened in early May 2022 in the western Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk and was filmed by a witness, with the footage published by local media. The video showed one man throwing seven Molotov cocktails into a window of the city’s military commissariat before he and his accomplice fled. The fire was dealt with by first responders and caused minimal damage, police said at the time.

The two perpetrators were identified as Vladislav Borisenko and Vasily Gavrilishen. Initially suspected of hooliganism and intentional property damage, they were later charged with the more serious offense of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act after more circumstances in the case came to light.

The two men told investigators they had carried out the attack to make money. They claimed a person had contacted them on social media and offered to pay as much as $43,000 for staging and filming the incident, and even transferred an advance of around $1,000 in cryptocurrency.

Gavrilishen allegedly made and threw the firebombs, while Borisenko filmed the scene. The footage was later published by Russian media.

The two defendants were tried separately. Both confessed to the initial charges, but denied being terrorists. They faced up to 20 years in prison on terrorism charges, compared to up to 10 years for hooliganism.

Borisenko’s sentence was passed by the Central District Military Court in Ekaterinburg. The 12-year term is the lowest allowed for the crime, and prosecutors had asked for a harsher punishment of 13 years in prison. Gavrilishen’s trial is ongoing.

