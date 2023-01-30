icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jan, 2023 21:57
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia names people behind US-backed Ukraine biological projects

Moscow claims the individuals conducted research focused on testing and developing new deadly weapons
Russia names people behind US-backed Ukraine biological projects
©  Getty Images/SrdjanPav

Russian troops have obtained over 20,000 documents pertaining to American biological research programs in Ukraine since the start of Moscow’s military operation, the country’s Defense Ministry announced on Monday.  

The most recent trove brought to light a number of key players in these projects who had previously “remained in the shadows,” according to the commander of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov. 

The ministry had previously published the names of people connected to the biolabs, which included representatives of the US Democratic Party, Defense Department officials, and Pentagon contractors.  

The new list features people such as Karen Saylors, the executive director of Labyrinth Global Health, who reportedly worked in Ukraine as a lead consultant for a project that studied the spread of African swine fever. 

US moving bioweapons research out of Ukraine – Moscow
Read more
US moving bioweapons research out of Ukraine – Moscow

Also on the list is Colin Johnson, a fellow at the University of Tennessee and director of the Institute for Host-Pathogen Systems, who allegedly studied the Crimean-Congo fever and hantaviruses in Ukraine and was in charge of collecting biological samples from Ukrainian military personnel. 

The ministry provided the names of six more people believed to have also been involved in US bioresearch in Ukraine. Kirillov noted that all the evidence pertaining to these individuals will be handed over to Russia’s Investigative Committee, which will decide on the appropriate measures for the alleged perpetrators. 

In his statement, Kirillov noted that Russia’s decisive actions in Ukraine have already effectively stopped Washington’s bioweapons research projects in the country. However, he cautioned that the US is now actively working to transfer the unfinished research to countries in Central Asia and Eastern Europe.  

Last month, Russia submitted data on illegal US-backed laboratories in Ukraine to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons conference. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, that data included documentary evidence that work with components of biological weapons and studies of especially dangerous pathogens had been carried out in Ukraine with financial, scientific, technical and personnel support of the US. Washington has rejected Moscow’s accusations, calling them disinformation.

Top stories

RT Features

As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The militarization of the Moon
0:00
27:37
CrossTalk: Baerbock’s War
0:00
26:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies