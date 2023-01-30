icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jan, 2023 00:11
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia to produce modernized iconic rifle

Kalashnikov AK-12 has been upgraded in light of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, the manufacturer says
Russia to produce modernized iconic rifle
FILE PHOTO: AK-12 Kalashnikov assault rifles ©  Sputnik / Pavel Lvov

Russia’s Rostec defense consortium will start producing its newest model of the Kalashnikov AK-12 assault rifle this year. It is the fifth generation of the legendary firearm that received a new design reflecting the experience the Russian troops have gained during the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, the head of Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, has said.

“We are working in cooperation with the military and are getting their feedback,” he noted as he unveiled the upgraded rifle on Friday. “We can promptly react to the changing needs [of the army] and introduce construction changes as well as improve our products.” 

According to Chemezov, the new AK-12 model received “major improvements” and became much more user-friendly and ergonomic. “The new model will be mass produced this year,” he added.

The AK-12 assault rifle has a 5.45 mm caliber. It has increased operational accuracy and fire density in comparison to the earlier generations. The rifle also features several Picatinny rails for gun sights and laser target indicators.

Putin inspects Russian defense industry 'capital'
Read more
Putin inspects Russian defense industry 'capital'

The weapon is just one of the Kalashnikov Group’s cutting-edge products. These also include the 5.56x45 mm AK-19 assault rifle and the 9mm PPK-20 submachine gun. The group produces the AK-15 assault rifles with a 7.62mm caliber for the Russian Army and AK-19 for international clients.

Earlier in January, the Kalashnikov Group, which is part of Rostec, reported a 20-year record production increase as its firearms division manufactured 40% more military and civilian small arms in 2022 than in 2021. Kalashnikov fulfilled 45 state military contracts, 24 military-technical cooperation agreements, and one deal to license production elsewhere, describing them as “the biggest deals in history.”

Russian officials have previously said the country’s defense industry had kicked into high gear in response to Kiev’s western backers “pumping” Ukraine full of arms. Last month, President Vladimir Putin pointed to the need to fully supply “every platoon” fighting on the frontlines against Kiev’s forces as he spoke to the Russian defense industry executives in the city of Tula.

Top stories

RT Features

As the Pentagon's favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon's favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As the Pentagon's favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon's favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Battle for respect? Tudor Onea, assistant professor in International Relations Dept, Bilkent University
0:00
29:44
Fake whistleblowers and the praises they don't deserve
0:00
26:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies