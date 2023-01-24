icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Jan, 2023 07:58
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian military opposed by ‘almost entire West’ in Ukraine – top general

Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov says modern Russia has never seen such intense hostilities
Russian military opposed by ‘almost entire West’ in Ukraine – top general
Russian troops taking part in Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. ©  Sputnik / Alexander Galperin

Russia is resisting a united effort by almost all of the Western nations against its military operation in Ukraine, chief of the Russian General Staff, Army General Valery Gerasimov, has said.

“Modern Russia has never seen such scale and intensity of hostilities,” Gerasimov, who earlier this month was appointed to lead Moscow’s joint forces group in Ukraine, told Argumenty I Fakty newspaper on Monday.

“Our country and its armed forces today are opposed by almost the entire collective West,” the general added, referring to the extensive military support being provided to Kiev by the US and other NATO member states during the conflict.

Russia has long insisted that the fighting in Ukraine is actually a “proxy war” waged against it by the West. Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the involvement of the US and its allies in this conflict was “obvious.”

US plans threatened WWIII – ex-Russian president
Read more
US plans threatened WWIII – ex-Russian president

The secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, also suggested that “the events in Ukraine are not a confrontation between Moscow and Kiev,” but a standoff between NATO – “the US and England first and foremost” – and Russia.

Both Washington and Brussels maintain they have no intention of getting directly involved in the conflict, but NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated in October that “if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin wins, that is not only a big defeat for the Ukrainians, but it will be the defeat, and dangerous, for all of us.”

According to Gerasimov, besides the events in Ukraine, Russia’s General Staff also remains focused on ensuring the country’s military security in view of other existing threats. One of these is “the desire of NATO to expand through the inclusion of Finland and Sweden,” which applied to join the US-led military bloc in May, he said.

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Europe’s drastic swing to the right
0:00
26:41
United we fall? Mikatekiso Kubayi, Researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue associated with UNISA
0:00
27:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies