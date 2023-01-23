icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jan, 2023 16:21
HomeRussia & FSU

Western ‘theft’ will backfire, Russian tycoon warns

Vladimir Potanin has argued that nations seizing assets only undermine their own investment climates
Western ‘theft’ will backfire, Russian tycoon warns
Vladimir Potanin. ©  Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin

Western countries are shooting themselves in the foot by confiscating Russian assets, billionaire businessman Vladimir Potanin believes. 

Following the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in February last year, multiple countries have frozen assets belonging both to the Russian state, and private companies and individuals to the tune of more than $300 billion.

In an interview with Russian media outlet RBK published on Monday, Potanin, the largest shareholder of mining giant Nornickel, said: “The confiscation [of assets] is a covert or overt form of theft,” and destroys “the investment climate of the jurisdiction where this is happening.” 

Potanin noted that the countries comprising the ‘collective West’ had based their societies upon respect for private property.  

The recent freezing of Russian assets “will backfire on them,” he said, adding that Russia should refrain from mirroring these measures.  

He went on to suggest that by exercising respect for property rights, Moscow will be in a stronger moral position when it fights for its frozen assets in the West, and will send the right signals to entrepreneurs at home.  

Russian neighbor reveals volume of frozen assets READ MORE: Russian neighbor reveals volume of frozen assets

Potanin also warned against nationalizing property left behind in Russia by Western businesses – instead, the authorities need to “give the investment community the opportunity to solve this problem on its own.” He noted that the exodus of Western companies from Russia has allowed local investors to buy up assets at relatively low prices.  

Potanin described the Western sanctions as “absolutely destructive and even, apparently, absolutely illegal,” and in his view, what we are seeing right now is the destruction of basic global rules.

The billionaire acknowledged that Western sanctions have put his plans for overseas business expansion on hold and have adversely affected his ability to travel the world, though he has now switched to exploring Russia instead, he added. Potanin nevertheless expressed confidence that the West “will come to their senses” sooner or later. 

 

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Europe’s drastic swing to the right
0:00
26:41
United we fall? Mikatekiso Kubayi, Researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue associated with UNISA
0:00
27:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies