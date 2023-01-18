icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jan, 2023 11:20
HomeRussia & FSU

Biden asked Putin for meeting between spy chiefs – Moscow

William Burns and Sergey Naryshkin met in Ankara in November
Biden asked Putin for meeting between spy chiefs – Moscow
FILE PHOTO: Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin meet in Geneva, Switzerland in 2021. ©  Peter Klaunzer - Pool / Keystone via Getty Images

A recent meeting of the top spies from Russia and the US was requested by President Joe Biden of Vladimir Putin, according to Moscow. The gathering took place late last year.

Sergey Naryshkin, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), and CIA Director William Burns met on Turkish soil in mid-November. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov mentioned the event during a press conference on Wednesday, as he was discussing the lack of peace talks on Ukraine. The US has yet to make a “serious proposal” on resolving the situation, he said.

There were “no revelations” during the Burns-Naryshkin negotiations, Lavrov stated. “In general, during sporadic contacts with Russia on various levels, the West says nothing that would go beyond its public stance,” he remarked.

The top Russian diplomat previously lamented that information about the meeting between the two intelligence chiefs had been leaked to the media.

“The Americans themselves told us ten times that this channel of communication was absolutely confidential and should not be disclosed… so that it would not be tainted by some propagandistic spin,” he told journalists last month.

“We agreed. But as soon as they landed in Ankara, [the news] was immediately leaked. I don’t know where from, whether it was the White House or the Department of State,” he added.

READ MORE: New meeting with CIA’s Burns ‘possible’ – Russian spy chief

Naryshkin this week indicated that he would be ready to meet Burns again, provided that both sides agree to such contact.

Top stories

RT Features

Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine?
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine? FEATURE
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine?
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine? FEATURE
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Access to education
0:00
26:14
Iranian protests worldwide
0:00
26:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies