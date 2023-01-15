icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jan, 2023 23:07
HomeRussia & FSU

Zelensky rolls out new anti-Russian sanctions

Nearly 200 public figures, including RT journalists and an award-winning filmmaker, have been targeted by Kiev
Zelensky rolls out new anti-Russian sanctions
©  AFP / Yuriy Dyachyshyn

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree on Sunday, imposing personal sanctions on some 198 Russian nationals. The new list includes multiple prominent artists, journalists and other public figures. 

Kiev targeted award-winning director Andrey Konchalovsky and former governor of Moscow Region Boris Gromov, as well as several RT journalists and multiple bloggers. Commenting on getting on the blacklist, Konchalovsky told the RIA Novosti news agency that a “historical dazzle of large masses of people” was nothing new, but an eventual awakening of them was inevitable. 

“I have not formed any particular opinion on the matter, except for what I have already said: I observe with compassion the tragic events in my beloved Ukraine,” Konchalovsky said.

The restrictions imposed for a 10-year period include freeze of assets, travel and visa bans, stripping of Ukrainian state awards, and some other measures.

Zelensky sanctions over 100 Russian public figures
Read more
Zelensky sanctions over 100 Russian public figures

The move comes one week after Zelensky decreed personal sanctions against 119 Russian public figures, including opera star Anna Netrebko, Oscar-winning film director Nikita Mikhalkov and pop singer Philipp Kirkorov. The Ukrainian president also targeted Russian journalists, including RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan and Dmitry Kiselyov, the head of the Rossiya Segodnya media group.

Kiev has repeatedly sanctioned Russian nationals amid the ongoing conflict with Mosciw, blacklisting hundreds of people. 

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian president Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

Shortly before the hostilities broke out, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Last September, Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, were incorporated into Russia following referendums.

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
FBI whistleblowers with Colleen Rowley
0:00
27:58
Ian Bremmer: Global South won’t back Russia sanctions because of West’s hypocrisy!
0:00
30:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies