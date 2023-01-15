icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jan, 2023 15:19
Putin provides assessment of Ukraine campaign   

The Russian president noted “positive dynamics” in Moscow’s military operation in the neighboring country
Russian President Vladimir Putin. ©  Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin has provided a positive assessment of battlefield developments of the military operation in Ukraine. His comment came days after Russian forces seized the strategic town of Soledar in Donbass.     

In an interview with the news channel Rossiya 1 aired on Sunday, Putin said: “The dynamics are positive. Everything is developing within the framework of the Defense Ministry’s and the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s plan.”      

He also expressed hope that “our fighters will further please us with their results.”       

On Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed the capture of the strategic Donbass town of Soledar, which had been the scene of heavy fighting noting the town's importance “for the continuation of successful offensive actions.”    

Officials explained that the seizure of Soledar could pave the way for the cutting of supply lines to Ukrainian forces in the nearby city of Artyomovsk, which Kiev renamed Bakhmut.     

Both sides have reported heavy fighting near Artyomovsk in recent months. The city is a key logistics hub for Ukrainian troops in Donbass, while for Russia its capture would open a path to other important Ukrainian-controlled towns.

 

