icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jan, 2023 13:05
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia warns of ‘Western dominance’ over UN agency

Reappointing Denmark’s Inger Andersen to lead the organization’s environmental program could “politicize” global conservation efforts, Moscow says
Russia warns of ‘Western dominance’ over UN agency
FILE PHOTO: United Nations headquarters in New York City. ©  Getty Images / Bob Krist

The UN's conservation efforts and climate change response may fall victim to pro-Western bias if Inger Andersen is reappointed to lead its environmental agency, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. The statement came in response to a media story claiming that Russia had sought to stifle Andersen’s candidacy in an attempt to undermine Western support for Kiev during its military conflict with Moscow.

The UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) is tasked with raising awareness and advocating for global solutions to combat climate change. Andersen, an economist and conservation expert from Denmark, serves as its executive director, but her term is expiring this year.

The Financial Times cited two UN sources last week as saying that Moscow was working to block Andersen’s reappointment. The report also cited unnamed diplomats as describing the move as “part of a broader effort by the country to exert influence on the world stage and undermine the objectives of Western nations that have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” 

READ MORE: Russia outlines endgame for Ukraine conflict

Without specifying the publication, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman called the report “politically charged.” 

Zakharova stated that prolonging Andersen’s tenure would “strengthen the discriminatory practice of almost exclusively appointing the representatives of Western countries to this high position.” 

Such practice unavoidably leads to the dominance of Western staffers at UNEP and to the ignoring of rich national conservation experiences and priorities of developing countries.

Zakharova argued that Andersen’s reappointment could lead to the “politicization” of international environmental efforts. “We believe that the time has come to strengthen the geographical balance at UNEP and let a member from the non-Western world lead the organization,” she said.

UNEP’s leader is elected by the UN General Assembly after being nominated by the organization’s secretary general.

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ian Bremmer: Global South won’t back Russia sanctions because of West’s hypocrisy!
0:00
30:25
CrossTalk: Start of the end?
0:00
24:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies