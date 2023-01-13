Strategic Donbass town of Soledar fully liberated – MOD

The victory is key to a further "successful offensive," the Russian military has said

Russian forces have taken full control of the strategic Donbass town of Soledar, Moscow’s Defense Ministry confirmed on Friday. The news comes after Russian private military company Wagner Group claimed this week that its fighters had already overrun the Ukrainian stronghold and were clearing its vast underground tunnel network. READ MORE: 'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault DETAILS TO FOLLOW