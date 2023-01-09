icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jan, 2023 21:06
HomeRussia & FSU

Kalibr cruise missile creator dies

The veteran Russian engineer and leading missile scientist Pavel Kamnev has died
Kalibr cruise missile creator dies
FILE PHOTO. Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) awards Hero of Labour medal to Pavel Kamnev. ©  Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev

Russia’s top military rocket scientist, Pavel Kamnev, has died at the age of 86, the country’s leading missile builder Almaz-Antey Corporation announced on Monday.

Born in 1937 in the Caspian city of Makhachkala, Kamnev had worked in Russia’s aircraft industry since the 1960s. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, he headed the Novator Design Bureau, where he was tasked with creating new missiles for the country’s military.

The engineer continued to work in the industry despite his advanced age, chairing Novator’s board of directors and serving as the lead scientist of the bureau’s parent company, the Almaz-Antey Corporation, at the time of his death.

“Pavel Kamnev was one of the pillars of the domestic military-industrial complex, a scientist in the field of rocket science,” the company said in a statement.

Russia launches new Kalibr missile-capable submarine READ MORE: Russia launches new Kalibr missile-capable submarine

It added that Kamnev “took an active part in the development of many missile systems” and “carried out the scientific and technical management of the most important work on the creation and modernization of dozens of missile weapons of various classes for the Ground Forces, the Navy, the Air Force, and for the country’s anti-missile and air defense systems.”

Arguably the most well-known weapon invented due to Kamenev is the long-range Kalibr cruise missile. The high-precision munitions are carried by Russian warships and submarines, as well as used by the country’s long-range aviation.

The missile has seen action during Russia’s anti-terrorism campaign in Syria, as well as its ongoing military operation in neighboring Ukraine, with the precision munitions repeatedly used to strike high-priority targets.

Top stories

RT Features

The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US-OPEC relations souring
0:00
26:20
Dr. Vandana Shiva: ‘Totalitarian Control Over Life’: How The ‘Poison Cartel’ Controls Food & Life on Earth
0:00
28:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies