icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jan, 2023 14:09
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia offering ‘Korea-style‘ peace deal – Kiev

Moscow wants to formalize the status quo on the ground, Ukraine’s top security official said
Russia offering ‘Korea-style‘ peace deal – Kiev
Aleksey Danilov, the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, speaks at an event in Kiev, November 2022. ©  Sergei Supinsky / AFP

Russia wants to impose a truce that would split Ukrainian lands, similar to how the Korean Peninsula is divided today, Aleksey Danilov, head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, has said, as quoted by the country’s media. His statement came after Moscow reiterated that peace negotiations are possible if Kiev recognizes Russia’s new territories.

"They are currently offering us a Korean option. On one side we will have certain Ukrainians, and on the other side we will have different Ukrainians," Danilov said in a TV interview on Sunday, according to Ukrainian news channel TSN.

The 1950–53 Korean War ended with a truce that formalized the 38th parallel as the de-facto border between North Korea and South Korea.

"I know for certain that one of the options they could offer us is the ‘38th parallel,'" Danilov said. He claimed that Dmitry Kozak, the deputy head of Russia’s presidential administration, has been speaking to EU politicians and "conveying the message that they are ready for many concessions in order to recognize the status quo and to force us into some kind of truce."

Confessions by Hollande and Merkel are ‘formalization of betrayal’ – top Russian senator READ MORE: Confessions by Hollande and Merkel are ‘formalization of betrayal’ – top Russian senator

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in late February, citing the need to protect the people of Donbass.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky unveiled a ‘peace formula’ in September, insisting that a resolution of the conflict is possible only if Moscow surrenders all of its newly incorporated regions. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, together with two other former Ukrainian territories – the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions – became parts of Russia after holding referendums last September. Crimea did the same in 2014 in the wake of a coup in Kiev that year.

Russia has called Zelensky’s terms unacceptable. President Vladimir Putin said in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that negotiations with Kiev could only happen if Ukraine recognized "new territorial realities."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in late December that Ukrainian politicians were "incapable of negotiating" because "the majority are blatant Russophobes."

Top stories

RT Features

A twentieth century movie odyssey: How Soviet sci-fi films influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic hits
A twentieth century movie odyssey: How Soviet sci-fi films influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic hits FEATURE
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A twentieth century movie odyssey: How Soviet sci-fi films influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic hits
A twentieth century movie odyssey: How Soviet sci-fi films influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic hits FEATURE
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dr. Vandana Shiva: ‘Totalitarian Control Over Life’: How The ‘Poison Cartel’ Controls Food & Life on Earth
0:00
28:40
Tiktok whistleblower
0:00
23:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies