icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Jan, 2023 18:22
HomeRussia & FSU

Kiev issues update on Patriot delivery timeline

Preparations for the handover of anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine have already started, its foreign minister has said
Kiev issues update on Patriot delivery timeline
FILE PHOTO: A US-made Patriot air defense system ©  Global Look Press / Bernd von Jutrczenka

Ukraine expects to be able to deploy the US-made Patriot air defense system in the near future, the nation’s foreign minister, Dmitry Kuleba, told a briefing on Wednesday. Arrangements for the transfer are already in full swing, he said.

“We are expecting Patriots to be deployed as soon as possible,” Kuleba said in an online video statement published by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Facebook. “Preparations for the handover of these systems have already started,” he added. The minister did not mention a specific date.

The US pledged to deliver one battery of the advanced MIM-104 Patriot long range air defense system during Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's visit to Washington last month.

“We deeply appreciate this move by the US,” Kuleba said, adding that Zelensky and Ukrainian diplomats are currently “actively working” on securing new arms deliveries for Kiev, including tanks and other military hardware.

US Congress urged to assess ‘risks’ of Patriot delivery to Ukraine
Read more
US Congress urged to assess ‘risks’ of Patriot delivery to Ukraine

The exact timeline of the Patriots' delivery to Ukraine remains unclear. The operation of the system requires dozens of trained personnel, which Kiev currently lacks. US media outlets previously suggested that Ukrainian troops may be invited stateside for training, which has yet to occur.

In December, Politico reported that the air defense systems would not be shipped to Ukraine until crews were ready to operate them, citing US officials. Such training usually takes months to complete.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Washington assured Moscow that it would not send American soldiers to operate Patriots in Ukraine.

Moscow has previously slammed the US decision to supply the weapons, calling the move “provocative.” It also warned that any weapons systems handed over to Kiev, including the Patriots, would be “legitimate priority targets” for Russian forces.

Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, has accused Washington of waging a “proxy war” against Moscow and claimed the Biden administration is not interested in a peaceful settlement.

Top stories

RT Features

New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Migration Crisis
0:00
27:47
Interventions from Yemen to Afghanistan
0:00
25:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies