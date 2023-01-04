First ship with Russian Zircon hypersonic missiles placed on combat duty

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the state-of-the-art weapon has no foreign analogues

The first Russian warship carrying Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, the frigate ‘Admiral Gorshkov,’ began routine combat service on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the ceremony via video link. He said that the Zircon missile was a “unique weapon” and that “no other country has anything comparable.”

“I am sure that such a powerful armament will allow us to steadfastly defend Russia from potential foreign threats. It will help to maintain the national interests of our country,” Putin stated.

According to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, the frigate will conduct “a voyage in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea.”

