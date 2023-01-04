icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
First ship with Russian Zircon hypersonic missiles placed on combat duty
4 Jan, 2023 11:06
Russia & FSU

First ship with Russian Zircon hypersonic missiles placed on combat duty

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the state-of-the-art weapon has no foreign analogues
First ship with Russian Zircon hypersonic missiles placed on combat duty
The launch of a hypersonic cruise missile 'Tsirkon' ('Zircon') at a naval target position located in the White Sea is seen during the strategic deterrence force drills from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate in the Barents Sea. ©  Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry

The first Russian warship carrying Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, the frigate ‘Admiral Gorshkov,’ began routine combat service on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the ceremony via video link. He said that the Zircon missile was a “unique weapon” and that “no other country has anything comparable.” 

“I am sure that such a powerful armament will allow us to steadfastly defend Russia from potential foreign threats. It will help to maintain the national interests of our country,” Putin stated.

According to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, the frigate will conduct “a voyage in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

