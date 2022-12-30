icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Dec, 2022 09:44
Minsk comments on Ukrainian missile 'provocation'

Kiev’s forces may have fired into Belarusian airspace as a provocation, its air defense chief has said
Kirill Kazantsev, chief of air defense of Belarus. ©  Belarus Defense Ministry

An incident in which a Ukrainian missile was downed in Belarusian air space may have been a deliberate provocation, a senior Minsk military official has said. The projectile was intercepted by Belarusian air defense forces on Thursday.

Kirill Kazantsev, who commands the Belarusian air defenses, said in a video statement that “questions remained” about the nature of the episode.

The commander explained that the possibility of an intentional provocation by Ukraine was one of two considered by Minsk. The other option was an accident stemming from weapon malfunction or the poor skills of Ukrainian troops, he said.

The missile was fired by an S-300 anti-aircraft system and was shot down by Belarus over the bordering Ivanovo district in the Brest Region, the country’s Defense Ministry previously reported.

The incident happened amid a reported Russian missile barrage directed at targets in Ukraine. Kiev’s air defense fires have missed the mark on several other occasions, with neighboring nations affected as a consequence.

In mid-November a missile hit a Polish border village, killing two residents. Kiev claimed that it originated from Russia, but Polish authorities confirmed it to be an S-300 missile that was “most likely” fired by the Ukrainian military.

Similar incidents occurred in Moldova in late October and early December, though neither resulted in casualties. Chisinau declined to identify the projectiles involved in either case.

