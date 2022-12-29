Ukrainian S-300 missile falls in Belarus – state media

A missile fired by a Ukrainian anti-air system resulted in no victims, according to Belta news agency

A Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile landed on Belarusian territory on Thursday, state-run Belta news agency has said. According to the report, the incident caused no casualties. Investigators are working at the site.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been briefed about the missile, the news agency added.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW