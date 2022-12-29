icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Dec, 2022 11:50
HomeRussia & FSU

Merger of Crimean and mainland electrical grids complete – Moscow

The new networks will also improve the energy security of Russia’s new territories, a deputy energy minister has said
Merger of Crimean and mainland electrical grids complete – Moscow
FILE PHOTO. The village of Malinovka in Crimea. ©  Sputnik/Sergey Malgavko

Russia has successfully linked the power grid of the Crimean peninsula to that of the nation’s mainland, Deputy Energy Minister Evgeny Grabchak said on Thursday. He added that efforts to construct new energy infrastructure would also be beneficial for Russia’s new territories.

Speaking at a video conference dedicated to the start up of three energy substations in Crimea, he noted that Russia’s federal budget was heavily investing in the development of the peninsula’s electrical grid.

“Even now, we can say that the full integration of the power grid of the Crimean Peninsula and the rest of the Russian Federation has been completed,” Grabchak stated, adding that the process would continue to other regions.

“Thanks to network construction activities, we can provide independent power supply to the new Russian territories, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions,” he added, referring to two areas, which, along with Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics, overwhelmingly voted to join Russia this autumn.

Europe’s largest nuclear plant secure only thanks to Russian army – Moscow
Read more
Europe’s largest nuclear plant secure only thanks to Russian army – Moscow

The minister hailed the ongoing energy program as “having a systemic importance.” While noting that the authorities still have a lot to accomplish, future activities should allow them to “bring the [power] grid of the Crimean peninsula to a higher quality level in terms of reliability and security.”

Should Moscow succeed in its endeavors, “it would be possible to say that Crimea’s grid incorporates the most effective tech, which could serve as an example” for other territories, Grabchak stated.

Before 2014, when Crimea voted to join Russia after a coup in Kiev, it was heavily dependent on electricity generated in neighboring Zaporozhye Region, then part of Ukraine, as well as Nikolaev Region.

In 2015, Ukrainian saboteurs targeted the power infrastructure in order to put the peninsula under an “energy blockade,” causing blackouts that affected millions of local residents.

Top stories

RT Features

Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
One murder away from hunger
0:00
26:41
CrossTalk: Assessing 2022
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies