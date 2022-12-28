icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Dec, 2022 12:34
HomeRussia & FSU

Another Ukrainian terrorist attack foiled – Moscow

Two Russian nationals were killed in the southern part of the country while resisting arrest, the state security service says
Another Ukrainian terrorist attack foiled – Moscow
Credit: Russia’s Security Service (FSB)

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has prevented a Ukrainian terrorist attack in the south of the country. The two people involved were neutralized by law enforcement officers and were allegedly planning to go to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces, the FSB has claimed.

In a statement on Tuesday, the security service described the perpetrators as Russian nationals with prior criminal records and who were part of a terrorist group. On the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, they were “preparing a terrorist act in the town of Chegem of the Kabardino-Balkar Republic,” located in the North Caucasus near the Georgian border.

“After committing the crime, they planned to leave for Ukraine to participate in hostilities against Russian Armed Forces,” the FSB added.


The two terrorists were killed on Monday in the neighboring city of Nalchik as they attempted to fire back at security officers. The FSB said it had found and seized explosives, an assault rifle, and a handgun with ammunition at the scene. Footage released by the agency showing the weaponry appears to corroborate this claim.

READ MORE: Ukrainian ‘saboteurs’ killed on border with Russia – Moscow

In recent months amid the Ukraine conflict, Russia’s security services have foiled several attempts to carry out sabotage and terrorist attacks on behalf of Kiev. On Monday, the FSB intercepted a group of Ukrainian saboteurs as they tried to cross into Russian territory, four of whom were killed in a firefight.

Last month, the security agency also prevented a Ukrainian bomb attack at a market in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region, as well as a plot targeting a gas pipeline connecting Russia and Türkiye.

While Kiev has never claimed responsibility for these incidents, Russia insists that Ukraine is behind the attacks and has accused President Vladimir Zelensky of resorting to terrorist tactics.

Top stories

RT Features

Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago FEATURE
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago FEATURE
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Cost of Crypto
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk: Anticipating 2023
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies