Russia’s iconic arms maker boosts production

The Kalashnikov Concern plans to develop a new line of reconnaissance and combat drones in the coming year

The major Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov Group says it has fulfilled its latest state defense order in full and is now looking to ramp up production in 2023, the concern’s president, Alan Lushnikov, announced on Tuesday.

In an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel, Lushnikov said that 2022 turned out to be a difficult and challenging year, but was successful nonetheless. He added that next year, aside from focusing on the next defense order, the company plans to expand production of the new Chukavin SVCh sniper rifle – a replacement for the Dragunov SVD – and to develop a new line of tactical-level drones.

“Everything that isn’t launched from an airfield is our niche,” Lushnikov said. “This includes everything from small drones – both reconnaissance and combat ones – to ammunition.”

He stressed that modern unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were crucial in developing the military potential of the Russian military. Lushnikov added that the supply of UAVs already in production at Kalashnikov would be further increased.

Back in August, the Kalashnikov Group announced that it would be providing Russian troops currently fighting in Ukraine with new, cutting-edge weapons including the PPK-20 submachine gun and SVCh rifles.

The PPK-20 weighs just under 3kg, is fitted with a suppressor, and has a standardized mounting rail similar to the Picatinny rail used on Western weapons. The SVCh, meanwhile, is described as a new generation of Russian designated marksman rifle that is lighter than its predecessor, the SVD, has higher precision, and is capable of hitting targets at a distance of around 1,200 meters.