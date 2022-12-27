icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin bans all oil sales to ‘price cap’ states
27 Dec, 2022 16:13
HomeRussia & FSU

US adviser to Ukraine calls for banned munitions supplies

These weapons multiply the artillery shells by up to 10 times more lethal, US Army veteran Dan Rice told CNN
US adviser to Ukraine calls for banned munitions supplies
FILE PHOTO. ©  Global Look Press / Patrick Pleul

Dan Rice, an American adviser to the Ukrainian military, has called on Washington to authorize the delivery of cluster munitions to Kiev to increase its “base lethality” and “win the war” against Russia.

During an interview with CNN last week, Rice, who is officially the special adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, insisted that the US “really needs to” supply Kiev’s forces with cluster bombs.

They are like throwing “a flame thrower at a bunch of ants” and would “multiply the artillery shells by five to ten times more lethal,” he argued, according to a transcript posted by the channel.

“This is how you increase the base lethality and win the war. If we want to win it, we need to give them something like that,” he told the outlet, calling cluster bombs a “game changer.”

However, he noted that US President Joe Biden’s administration is not currently willing to supply such munitions to Ukraine, as it would anger Western European states that have signed a treaty banning these weapons.

“According to our own policy, we have concerns about the use of those kinds of munitions,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists earlier this month.

US reluctant to send cluster munitions to Ukraine – media
Read more
US reluctant to send cluster munitions to Ukraine – media

The 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM) banning these types of weapons was signed by over 100 nations, including most EU member states. Russia, the US and Ukraine have not signed the Convention.

One of the main concerns related to cluster bombs is the large amount of unexploded munitions left behind after strikes which pose a threat to civilians. Rice, however, insists that Kiev forces would use these weapons responsibly and “clean up” after themselves “as soon as they liberate a town.”

Russia has repeatedly accused Kiev of using Soviet-made cluster bombs both before and after Moscow launched its military campaign against the country. In March, the Ukrainian army reportedly used a Tochka-U missile with a cluster payload to strike the center of Donetsk, leaving over 20 civilians dead and dozens injured.

READ MORE: American advisor to Ukraine’s military reveals war goals

In October, Russian officials accused Kiev’s forces of using a cluster munition for the US-made HIMARS rocket launcher to strike a river crossing in Kherson, which killed four civilians, including a journalist. Kiev has denied responsibility for the attacks.

The US is believed to be sitting on a stockpile of cluster munitions but has so far refrained from officially sending any of it to Ukraine. However, even though the export of such weapons has been banned by Congress, media outlets such as Politico have suggested that President Joe Biden and even his Secretary of State Antony Blinken could potentially override this ban.

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia FEATURE
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia FEATURE
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
South Africa building BRICS for the future
0:00
22:35
Unsafe & not sorry? Heinz-Christian Strache, Former Vice-Chancellor of Austria
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies