Russian MP dies in India

The politician who was visiting India as a tourist has died after apparently falling from a hotel’s third floor, police have said

A Russian regional MP from the central Vladimir Oblast, Pavel Antov, died on Monday, while visiting India as a tourist, Russian and Indian media have reported. The circumstances of his death are still being investigated.

Antov’s death was confirmed by the Vladimir Oblast legislature’s deputy head, Vyacheslav Kartukhin. He did not provide any details about the incident, which he only described as "tragic circumstances." Kartukhin also referred to Antov as a "successful businessman and a philanthropist." The deceased MP was a member of the ‘United Russia’ party – the nation’s largest political force.

According to India’s NDTV, the 65-year-old was found lying in a pool of blood outside a hotel in the eastern Indian city of Rayagada last Saturday. He was traveling with a four-member tourist group and had checked into the hotel last Wednesday.

A senior police officer told NDTV that Antov’s death might have been a suicide. The police also said they were investigating all potential versions of the incident, including it being accidental. According to the police officer, the man was "in a depression due to the death of his friend."

Another Russian tourist, Vladimir Bydanov, 61, died in the same hotel last week. According to the Russian Consul-General in India, Aleksey Idamkin, Bydanov suffered a heart attack. He also said that the Russian Consulate is in "constant contact" with the relatives of both men and the police. "The police do not see any criminal aspects in these tragic events," the diplomat said.

Some Russian media also referred to Bydanov, who was a businessman from the Russian central Mari El Republic, as Antov’s "friend." The two men were reportedly traveling together.