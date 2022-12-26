Ex-Russian president gets new job

Dmitry Medvedev has been appointed to the newly created role of first deputy in the Military-Industrial Commission

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has been appointed as first deputy of the country’s Military-Industrial Commission. The role was officially created on Monday via presidential decree by Vladimir Putin, who heads the commission.

In his new position, Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, will have the right to create working groups and councils that will deal with the activities of the military-industrial commission, according to the decree.

His previous Security Council duties of overseeing control measures for the defense industry will continue to be carried out as part of his work in the commission, Medvedev’s assistant told RIA following the appointment.

The military-industrial commission is a permanent body that oversees the country’s defense industry and is tasked with organizing state policy in the fields of ensuring Russia’s defensive capabilities, state security, and law enforcement.

The body is also responsible for making sure the Russian economy is prepared for mobilization and has the right to form state procurement orders in the field of defense up to a volume of 1 trillion rubles ($14.6 billion) per year.

Putin’s latest decree made several other changes to the commission, introducing a number of new board members and excluding former head of the Antimonopoly Service Igor Artemiev, replacing him with Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov.