icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Dec, 2022 17:42
HomeRussia & FSU

Ex-Russian president gets new job

Dmitry Medvedev has been appointed to the newly created role of first deputy in the Military-Industrial Commission
Ex-Russian president gets new job
Dmitry Medvedev ©  Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has been appointed as first deputy of the country’s Military-Industrial Commission. The role was officially created on Monday via presidential decree by Vladimir Putin, who heads the commission.

In his new position, Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, will have the right to create working groups and councils that will deal with the activities of the military-industrial commission, according to the decree.

His previous Security Council duties of overseeing control measures for the defense industry will continue to be carried out as part of his work in the commission, Medvedev’s assistant told RIA following the appointment.

The military-industrial commission is a permanent body that oversees the country’s defense industry and is tasked with organizing state policy in the fields of ensuring Russia’s defensive capabilities, state security, and law enforcement. 

READ MORE: Ex-Russian president outlines timeline for reconciliation with the West

The body is also responsible for making sure the Russian economy is prepared for mobilization and has the right to form state procurement orders in the field of defense up to a volume of 1 trillion rubles ($14.6 billion) per year.

Putin’s latest decree made several other changes to the commission, introducing a number of new board members and excluding former head of the Antimonopoly Service Igor Artemiev, replacing him with Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov.

Top stories

RT Features

Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals FEATURE
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen?
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen? FEATURE
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals FEATURE
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen?
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen? FEATURE
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The wealth and struggles of Africa
0:00
26:9
Sick of illness? Wu Zhiwei, Director of the Center for Public Health Research, Nanjing University Medical School
0:00
29:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies