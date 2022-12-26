Three killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Russian airfield – MoD

Three Russian serviceman were killed by debris from a destroyed UAV, the Defense Ministry says

Ukraine targeted the Engels airfield in Russia’s Saratov Region with a drone early on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.



The UAV, traveling at a low altitude, was shot down by the base’s air defenses, but three servicemen suffered fatal wounds from the falling debris, the ministry said.

None of the aircraft stationed at the airfield have been damaged in the incident, it added.

The Engels base, which hosts Russia’s long-range bombers, had been tarted by a similar drone attack in early December.