icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2022 21:16
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian record label cuts ties with French music giant over Russia

The French music distribution group has been accused of keeping its business in Russia despite claiming the opposite
Ukrainian record label cuts ties with French music giant over Russia
FILE PHOTO: A concert of the MOZGI band is held at Stereo Plaza in Kiev, Ukraine, on February 14, 2017. ©  Global Look Press / Alexandr Gusev

Mozgi Entertainment, a major Ukrainian record label, has said it's cut off all ties with the French music distribution group Believe SAS, as it has allegedly continued its operations in Russia amid the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

The Ukrainian label’s co-founder, Irina Gorova, initially announced the move two months ago but said that the legal break-up would take time since Mozgi’s catalogue at Believe included more than 2,000 songs.

Gorova said that her label was "one of the first to stop distributing and monetizing our music in Russia" after the start of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine. She also accused Believe of failing to "pull out … from the enemy market." Apart from Mozgi Entertainment, Believe works with dozens of Ukrainian companies, according to local media.

Believe SAS is one of France’s largest tech companies, which particularly promotes artists and labels on social media and places their music on streaming platforms. It worked with La Roux, Razorlight and Björk, among others. It also cooperates with around a dozen Russian labels.

World’s largest music corp. closes shop in Russia
Read more
World’s largest music corp. closes shop in Russia

On Sunday, the Daily Telegraph reported that the company, which is active in some 50 countries, has continued its work in Russia despite claiming it had suspended all operations there back in March. The company continued to market its services, offered an unnamed Russian label $3.18 million for its new releases and back catalogue, and continued to distribute music in Russia, the media outlet said, citing some documents it had obtained. Believe also has an active deal with SberZvuk, a streaming service previously owned Sberbank – Russia’s largest public lender – the UK paper added.

Earlier, a petition was launched in Ukraine calling on President Vladimir Zelensky to investigate Believe’s activities and accusing the French company of "literally sponsoring the war against Ukraine" and of being "a threat to national security."

Believe itself maintains that it has complied with all relevant laws and regulations. Its spokesman also said that, "faithfully to its values, Believe has pledged for peace and made the choice to continue to operate with its local artists, labels and partners in Russia and Ukraine."

Top stories

RT Features

In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen?
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen? FEATURE
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen?
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen? FEATURE
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sick of illness? Wu Zhiwei, Director of the Center for Public Health Research, Nanjing University Medical School
0:00
29:21
US not ready for war with China over Taiwan!- Ex-US Pacific Fleet Director of Intelligence
0:00
29:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies