icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia has no other choice but to defend its interests and people – Putin
25 Dec, 2022 09:52
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia has no other choice but to defend its interests and people – Putin

Russia’s opponents keep relying on the ‘divide and conquer’ principle, the Russian leader says
Russia has no other choice but to defend its interests and people – Putin

Russia's actions regarding the conflict in Ukraine are aimed at defending the country's interests and its people, President Vladimir Putin has said.

I’m convinced that we’re moving in the right direction. We’re protecting our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people. We simply have no other choice but to protect our citizens,” Putin told Rossyia 1 channel on Sunday.

The Russian leader recalled that Moscow had tried to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine since 2014, but that Kiev, directed by the West, showed no willingness to negotiate.

What will happen to ethnic Russians in Donbass and Crimea, if Ukraine and NATO emerge victorious from the current conflict? READ MORE: What will happen to ethnic Russians in Donbass and Crimea, if Ukraine and NATO emerge victorious from the current conflict?

The policy of our geopolitical opponents lies at the core of it all, aimed at pulling Russia – historical Russia – apart. ‘Divide and conquer’ – that’s what they have always tried to do, and they are trying to do it now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Moscow has a different priority, as it’s goal is “uniting the Russian people,” Putin stressed.

Top stories

RT Features

War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sick of illness? Wu Zhiwei, Director of the Center for Public Health Research, Nanjing University Medical School
0:00
29:21
US not ready for war with China over Taiwan!- Ex-US Pacific Fleet Director of Intelligence
0:00
29:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies