Russia has no other choice but to defend its interests and people – Putin

Russia’s opponents keep relying on the ‘divide and conquer’ principle, the Russian leader says

Russia's actions regarding the conflict in Ukraine are aimed at defending the country's interests and its people, President Vladimir Putin has said.

“I’m convinced that we’re moving in the right direction. We’re protecting our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people. We simply have no other choice but to protect our citizens,” Putin told Rossyia 1 channel on Sunday.

The Russian leader recalled that Moscow had tried to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine since 2014, but that Kiev, directed by the West, showed no willingness to negotiate.

“The policy of our geopolitical opponents lies at the core of it all, aimed at pulling Russia – historical Russia – apart. ‘Divide and conquer’ – that’s what they have always tried to do, and they are trying to do it now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Moscow has a different priority, as it’s goal is “uniting the Russian people,” Putin stressed.