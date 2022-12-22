icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Dec, 2022 00:38
Ex-Russian space boss wounded in ‘targeted’ Ukrainian attack

NATO-supplied artillery was reportedly used in a deadly stike on a hotel in Donetsk
Ex-Russian space boss wounded in ‘targeted’ Ukrainian attack
©  Ruptly

One person has died and several were wounded when three projectiles struck a hotel on the south side of Donetsk on Wednesday evening. Among the wounded were the former Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin and deputy Prime Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) Vitaly Khotsenko.

“I was wounded in the back. Will survive. Shrapnel got within a centimeter from the spine,” Rogozin told RT from the hospital. “I will stay in Donetsk with my wounded comrades.”

The shelling targeted a hotel on the outskirts of Donetsk city, where the former chief of the Russian space program was celebrating his birthday. He was staying there with several colleagues from the Tsar Wolves,” a military advisory group he founded recently. 

Russian parliamentarian Alexey Zhuravlev, who was also at the hotel, told TASS that three rounds deliberately targeted the building. According to Rogozin, Ukrainian artillery had not bombarded the area previously.

Ukrainian shelling hits hospital in Donetsk (PHOTOS)

Rogozin headed Roscosmos from 2018 to July 2022. Prior to that, he was in charge of the Russian defense industry, and was Moscow’s envoy to NATO from 2008 to 2011. The group he founded was named after Russian volunteer units that took part in the Yugoslav conflict of the 1990s. 

One of Rogozin’s aides told TASS that the strike was probably a targeted assassination and that local specialists have concluded the culprit was the “155-millimeter self-propelled artillery system Caesar, developed and produced by the French company Nexter.”

France has sent 18 Caesars to Ukraine, nearly a quarter of its total complement of 76, according to publicly available information. Ukrainian forces entrenched west of Donetsk have ramped up their bombardment of the city with NATO-supplied weapons over the past week, causing many civilian casualties.

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE

