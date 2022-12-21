icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Dec, 2022 14:52
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia adds new source to China-linked pipeline

Putin gave remarks at the launch ceremony of the biggest gas field in the country’s Far East
Russia adds new source to China-linked pipeline
FILE PHOTO. A Gazprom drilling rig at the Kovykta gas field. ©  Sputnik/Igor Ageenko

Russia has put into operation the largest gas condensate field in eastern Siberia, the Kovykta field. It is linked to a major gas pipeline, which delivers the product to a large gas refinery in the country, as well as to China.

The Kovykta field has an estimated extractable reserve of 1.8 trillion cubic meters of natural gas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the launch ceremony on Wednesday. Discovered in the late 1980s some 200km (124 miles) northwest of Lake Baikal, it is expected to contribute to the Russian energy industry for decades to come.

The gas extracted at the field will be transported via a pipeline that links it to the Chayanda field about 800km (497 miles) away. That site is the primary source of hydrocarbons transported east via the Power of Siberia pipeline, which ultimately links Russia to China. With the new section included, it now stretches for 3,000km (1,864 miles).

Some of the gas pumped through the pipeline goes to its Russian neighbor, while another part feeds production at the Amur gas refinery, one of the biggest planned facilities of its kind. The plant, which makes hydrocarbons like ethane and butane as well as helium, was launched last year, with expansion plans scheduled until at least 2025, as more raw material becomes available.

READ MORE: Russia becomes top crude supplier to China

The development will “ensure the stable supply of gas and products of its refinement to Russian businesses and our foreign partners, boost social and economic development of the eastern parts of our country, and create new highly-productive jobs,” Putin emphasized.

In addition to natural gas, the Kovykta field contains an estimated 65,7 million tons of extractable gas condensate, a liquid byproduct valuable as raw material for the chemical industry. The Russian president said that the infrastructure built to serve the field includes pipelines and railroads necessary to transport it.

Putin thanked surveyors, workers, engineers, and people of other professions, who made the “remarkable achievement” of putting the Kovykta field into production possible.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Illusive peace?
0:00
25:20
African anger over unequal climate responsibility
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies