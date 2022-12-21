Russia adds new source to China-linked pipeline

Putin gave remarks at the launch ceremony of the biggest gas field in the country’s Far East

Russia has put into operation the largest gas condensate field in eastern Siberia, the Kovykta field. It is linked to a major gas pipeline, which delivers the product to a large gas refinery in the country, as well as to China.

The Kovykta field has an estimated extractable reserve of 1.8 trillion cubic meters of natural gas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the launch ceremony on Wednesday. Discovered in the late 1980s some 200km (124 miles) northwest of Lake Baikal, it is expected to contribute to the Russian energy industry for decades to come.

The gas extracted at the field will be transported via a pipeline that links it to the Chayanda field about 800km (497 miles) away. That site is the primary source of hydrocarbons transported east via the Power of Siberia pipeline, which ultimately links Russia to China. With the new section included, it now stretches for 3,000km (1,864 miles).

Some of the gas pumped through the pipeline goes to its Russian neighbor, while another part feeds production at the Amur gas refinery, one of the biggest planned facilities of its kind. The plant, which makes hydrocarbons like ethane and butane as well as helium, was launched last year, with expansion plans scheduled until at least 2025, as more raw material becomes available.

The development will “ensure the stable supply of gas and products of its refinement to Russian businesses and our foreign partners, boost social and economic development of the eastern parts of our country, and create new highly-productive jobs,” Putin emphasized.

In addition to natural gas, the Kovykta field contains an estimated 65,7 million tons of extractable gas condensate, a liquid byproduct valuable as raw material for the chemical industry. The Russian president said that the infrastructure built to serve the field includes pipelines and railroads necessary to transport it.

Putin thanked surveyors, workers, engineers, and people of other professions, who made the “remarkable achievement” of putting the Kovykta field into production possible.