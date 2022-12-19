icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syria reports new Israeli missile attack
19 Dec, 2022 22:05
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow does not plan on ‘swallowing’ anyone – Putin

Rumors about Russia’s desire to absorb Belarus come from “ill-wishers” seeking to stall their integration, the Russian president said
Moscow does not plan on ‘swallowing’ anyone – Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, on December 19, 2022. ©  Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov

The Kremlin has absolutely no plan or interest in “swallowing” Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists on Monday, following talks with President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk. Moscow only seeks further economic integration with its neighbor and closest ally, and those who say otherwise are simply seeking to stall this process, the Russian leader added.

“Russia has no interest in swallowing anyone,” Putin said, adding that “it is simply not viable.” Russia’s discussions with Belarus, which have intensified recently, have nothing to do with a potential takeover, the Russian leader explained. “It is about coordinating economic policies, as is done in many other integration associations,” he said.

“Everything else is nonsense,” Putin maintained, adding that all the claims about the potential “swallowing-up” come from “ill-wishers seeking to stall our integration process.” Those making such claims simply do not want to be faced with “effective and dangerous” competitors on the world markets, the president said.

Putin outlines priority in relations with key ally
Read more
Putin outlines priority in relations with key ally

On Monday, the two leaders discussed tariff policies in the energy sector, according to the Russian media. Russia and Belarus have “different levels of subsidies … in various fields of economic activity,” Putin said, adding that it was “important” to work out some common principles.

Western media outlets and some Western officials have been claiming that Russia supposedly harbors plans to absorb Belarus for quite some time. The speculation further intensified amid Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine, which began in late February.

Germany’s DW broadcaster wondered in September if Russia would “absorb Belarus” while the Washington Post claimed as early as in March that “Russia has all but swallowed up Belarus.” In June, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called on NATO to be “united and decisive” about resisting Russia’s alleged attempts to “swallow Belarus.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sri Lanka in turmoil
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: A house divided
0:00
25:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies