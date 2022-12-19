icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
January 6 committee recommends charges for Trump
19 Dec, 2022 19:06
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia responds to potential Greek arms supplies to Ukraine

Athens would violate its treaties with Moscow if it sent missile defense systems to Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry has warned
Russia responds to potential Greek arms supplies to Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: A Russian-made S-300 air defense system ©  Sputnik

Russia would consider a Greek plan to provide Ukraine with S-300 air defense systems previously acquired from Moscow to be an “openly hostile act,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday. Greece has mulled sending such Soviet-era arms to Kiev if the US agrees to replace them with MIM-104 Patriot systems.

“That would be a gross violation of…Russian-Greek…agreements on military and technical cooperation,” Zakharova stated, adding that both the 1995 and 2013 treaties signed by Moscow and Athens in this field “explicitly forbid Greece to re-export the military equipment supplied by Russia without Moscow’s consent.”

“Trampling on its commitments under the treaties is bound to have consequences,” the ministry’s spokeswoman warned. Such a move would also conflict with the position of most Greeks, she said, adding that 70% of Greeks oppose “pumping Ukraine with arms” according to polls.

Although Zakharova did not cite her source, a survey conducted by Greek broadcaster Mega TV in March showed that some two-thirds of Greeks were against sending military equipment to Kiev.

Russia warns of ‘consequences’ of US missile deployment
Read more
Russia warns of ‘consequences’ of US missile deployment

Athens is considering delivering to Ukraine its long-range S-300 air defense missile systems stationed on the island of Crete. On Sunday, Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said that such a move would be possible as soon as the US replaces them with Patriots.

“If the United States installs a Patriot system on the island and after it is integrated – connected to the national air defense system – then the S-300 can be removed,” Panagiotopoulos told a Greek Defense Ministry meeting.

The recent statements from Greece demonstrate a U-turn in the nation’s position since June. At that time, Panagiotopoulos maintained that Athens “will not be sending the S-300 weapons systems” to Ukraine since it needs them at home.

Moscow has repeatedly warned the West that arms shipments to Ukraine only prolong the conflict. Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West had de facto turned Ukraine into “a colony” and was using Ukrainians “as cannon fodder” and a battering ram against Russia while supplying Kiev with weapons.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sri Lanka in turmoil
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: A house divided
0:00
25:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies