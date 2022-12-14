icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Dec, 2022 11:03
HomeRussia & FSU

Government offices in Kiev hit by drones – officials

The capital sustained two waves of Russian aerial attacks, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office said
Government offices in Kiev hit by drones – officials
A damaged house in Kiev, Ukraine, December 14, 2022. ©  Danylo Antoniuk / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Two government buildings were damaged by a Russian drone attack in Kiev on Wednesday, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Kirill Timoshenko, has said.

According to Sergey Popko, the head of Ukraine’s military administration, Kiev was hit by “two waves of attacks by enemy drones,” during which 13 UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces.

“The parts of downed drones have hit an administrative building, while four residential buildings were also slightly damaged,” Popko said. He added that no one was hurt.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the matter yet. Moscow has stepped up strikes in Ukraine in recent months, with the Defense Ministry saying that it only targets military sites and energy infrastructure that is being used for military purposes, such as powering the transport of troops and hardware to the front.

READ MORE: Children injured in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk – authorities

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the strikes were a response to “terrorist attacks” on Russian soil, including the bombing of a strategic bridge in Crimea in October.

Russian officials, meanwhile, have accused Ukrainian troops of intense shelling of civilians. Authorities in the southern city of Melitopol said rockets hit a hotel and a restaurant complex on Saturday night, killing two people. Officials in Donetsk reported that at least five civilians, including two children, were injured on Sunday.

Top stories

RT Features

This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal?
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal? FEATURE
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal?
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal? FEATURE
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: New globalization?
0:00
24:47
Climate Change & Farming Protests
0:00
27:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies