icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Dec, 2022 16:47
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow blasts Finland for ‘unacceptable’ act

A group of protesters burned Russia’s national flag during a rally on Finland’s Independence Day
Moscow blasts Finland for ‘unacceptable’ act
FILE PHOTO: The Russian Foreign Ministry's building is seen in Moscow, Russia. ©  Global Look Press / Konstantin Kokoshkin

The Russian Foreign Ministry lodged an official protest with the Finnish authorities on Saturday over what it called an “unprecedented, unacceptable act.” Moscow was referring to a group of demonstrators who burned a Russian national flag during a mass rally on Finland’s Independence Day earlier this week.

Moscow demanded that Helsinki “bring those who committed this crime to justice, and take measures to prevent such extremist behavior in the future,” the ministry’s statement read, calling the burning of the flag a “desecration of the state symbol of our nation.”

The Finnish authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

Earlier, videos had surfaced on social media showing a group of people apparently taking part in the Independence Day celebrations, holding a Russian national flag while others set it alight. Several witnesses recorded the incident on their smartphones. Someone in the background could be heard chanting insults against Russians.

Finland celebrates its Independence Day on December 6 to mark the date when the nation formally declared its independence from the Russian Empire back in 1917, soon after the Bolshevik Revolution.

The Nordic nation, which shares a 1,340km (832-mile) land border with Russia, has maintained military neutrality for decades. However, it applied to join NATO together with its neighbor, Sweden, in May, voicing concerns over security amid Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

READ MORE: Finnish parliament to vote on NATO membership

On December 5, Finland’s government submitted a bill on NATO membership for parliamentary approval.

Moscow has said the inclusion of Finland and Sweden in NATO would not make the European continent more stable and secure, and has pledged to adjust its military posture in the northern region if the bloc adds two new members. Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that the West was “digging dividing lines” in Europe instead of working towards collective security.

Top stories

RT Features

The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
FBI agent blows whistle on politicized investigators
0:00
24:37
The world has enough food to feed everyone, so why is hunger increasing? (E1124)
0:00
28:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies