10 Dec, 2022 13:36
Viktor Bout reveals toughest challenge of life in US prison

The Russian businessman told RT that not being able to communicate with his family was the hardest part of his ordeal behind bars
Viktor Bout reveals toughest challenge of life in US prison

In his first big TV interview in more than a decade, Russian businessman Viktor Bout told RT that not being able to talk to his friends and family was the “biggest challenge” of his time in a US prison. Bout described the American prison system as a machine purpose-built to “break a person’s will.”

He returned to his home country this week after being exchanged for basketball star Brittney Griner in a high-profile prisoner swap between Washington and Moscow. He had spent 12 years behind bars in the US as part of a 25-year arms-trafficking sentence, although he always denied the charges against him.

When he was locked up in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center during his trial in 2011, Bout recalled how prisoners had their cell windows blocked, with a constant and “poisonous” white light replacing daylight. 

“They deprive you of everything,” he said, describing the jail as a “Nazi”-inspired institution built to “break a person’s will.”

“The biggest challenge was not being able to communicate with my loved ones,” he said, adding that he was entitled to “just one phone call per month,” which he often had to use to speak to his lawyers. “The fact that I could not talk to my friends and my family, this was the biggest challenge.”

“The only way to cope was to say, ‘If I panic, what good will it be?’” he told RT’s Maria Butina, herself a veteran of the US penal system.

