icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Dec, 2022 15:35
HomeRussia & FSU

US didn’t ban striking Crimea with its arms – Kiev

Ukraine agreed not to attack Russian territory with US weapons, but this does not apply to the peninsula, Dmitry Kuleba has said
US didn’t ban striking Crimea with its arms – Kiev
The High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) is pictured during the military exercise “Namejs 2022” on September 26, 2022 in Latvia. ©  Gints Ivuskans / AFP

The United States has not barred Ukraine from using American-made weapons to conduct strikes on the peninsula of Crimea, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Thursday. 

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Kuleba described the peninsula, which overwhelmingly voted to become part of Russia in 2014, as an internationally recognized Ukrainian territory. While Kiev had promised Washington it would refrain from striking Russian soil with American-supplied weapons, this deal doesn’t apply to Crimea, the minister said.

“Crimea is no different from the rest of Ukraine,” he said, adding that Kiev will “take all of its territories” back, including the peninsula, either by military or by diplomatic means. 

“It’s too premature to make any forecasts on the balance between the two,” Kuleba added.

He also accused Russia of not being interested in peace talks, arguing that Moscow is “preparing for new battles” instead. Russian officials have on numerous occasions stated that they are open to diplomatic engagement with Ukraine “without any preconditions” except that Kiev show good will. 

Russia not in talks with US over Ukraine – Deputy FM READ MORE: Russia not in talks with US over Ukraine – Deputy FM

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also dismissed accusations that Moscow is seeking peace talks with Ukraine as a ploy for a military build-up as a “blatant lie.”

Following the start of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine in late February, the US and its Western allies have been providing Kiev with massive amounts of weaponry. However, Washington has been reluctant to support Ukraine with long-range arms, particularly ATACMS missiles with a range of 300 kilometers, over concerns that such a move could escalate the conflict.

To prevent possible complications, Washington secretly modified its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) sent to Ukraine to prevent Kiev from conducting strikes deep into Russian territory, The WSJ reported earlier this week. 

In mid-September, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned the US that, should it provide Kiev with long-range weapons, this would cross a “red line” and make America “a direct party to the conflict.”

Top stories

RT Features

Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election FEATURE
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election FEATURE
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe’s choice
0:00
24:54
The cost of ESG scores
0:00
26:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies