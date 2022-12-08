icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Dec, 2022 14:07
HomeRussia & FSU

Kremlin comments on fate of Russian lands 'occupied' by Kiev

Newly-incorporated regions still under Kiev's military control will be freed, Putin's spokesman said
Kremlin comments on fate of Russian lands 'occupied' by Kiev
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik/Konstantin Mikhalchevsky

Russian troops are yet to liberate parts of the former Ukrainian regions that joined Russia in October but which remain under Kiev’s military control, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told journalists.

Moscow had incorporated several formerly Ukrainian provinces “within the framework of protecting people” living there, the official said. He was responding to a question about remarks made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

The Russian leader said that the inclusion of new territories was “a meaningful result” of military action against Ukraine, adding that making the Azov Sea an internal Russian body of water was “a serious thing.” Putin stressed that the people living in the new territories were the most important aspect of the transitions.

Peskov noted that Moscow has made “no statements” about the possible absorption of additional territories into Russia, but that it had every intention to fully “liberate” the lands it claims under its sovereignty.

Kremlin outlines when Ukraine conflict may end READ MORE: Kremlin outlines when Ukraine conflict may end

“There are occupied territories that are yet to be freed,” he stated, adding that Russia’s goal of “demilitarizing” Ukraine remained unchanged.

In late February, Moscow recognized as independent states the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which rebelled against Kiev after the 2014 armed coup in the Ukrainian capital. Days later it sent troops into Ukraine, after Kiev refused to pull back its troops from those lands.

In September, the two republics, as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, which Russian troops mostly took over during the special military operation, organized referendums on whether their residents wanted to join Russia. All four constituencies voted for such a move.

Kiev rejected the ballots as a “sham” and pledged to continue fighting against Russian forces. Moscow granted the requests by the four regions to be incorporated into Russia in early October.

Ukraine remained in control of the city of Zaporozhye, the provincial capital of Zaporozhye Region, throughout the ongoing hostilities. Kherson has been under Russian control between early March and November, when the Defense Ministry ordered a pullout of troops from the right bank of the River Dnieper, where the city is located.

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of ESG scores
0:00
26:13
Crosstalk: Transatlantic tensions
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies