icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Dec, 2022 21:02
HomeRussia & FSU

Kiev mayor warns of ‘apocalyptic’ winter

Be prepared to evacuate but don’t panic, Vitaly Klitschko tells citizens of Ukraine’s capital
Kiev mayor warns of ‘apocalyptic’ winter
File photo: Kiev, Ukraine, December 3, 2022. ©  Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Continued Russian strikes on Ukraine’s power grid may bring about an “apocalyptic” scenario in Kiev, mayor Vitaly Klitschko told Reuters on Wednesday, but insisted that the authorities were doing everything they could and there was no need for residents to leave the city just yet.

“Kiev might lose power, water, and heat supply. The apocalypse might happen, like in Hollywood films, when it’s not possible to live in homes considering the low temperature,” Klitschko said. “But we are fighting and doing everything we can to make sure that this does not happen.”

The former boxer admitted that “nearly 500” heating points set up by the government are “nothing” in a city of over three million. Residents should prepare emergency supplies of food and water and have clothes and documents ready to depart quickly if central heating is shut off, he added.

“If electricity supply continues to be absent while outside temperatures remain low, we will unfortunately be forced to drain water from buildings,” Klitschko said. “Otherwise the water can freeze and break the entire water supply network, and buildings will then be totally unfit for further use.”

He also said there was no need to evacuate at the moment, since the city only had a 20% power deficit.

Ukrainian court rules SS division's symbols are not Nazi
Read more
Ukrainian court rules SS division's symbols are not Nazi

Meanwhile, a US-based NGO coordinating humanitarian aid in Kiev told Newsweek that Ukraine’s entire power grid could “collapse within weeks” if the attacks continued. Power could be off for “potentially weeks,” said Michael Young of Mercy Corps, making major cities “almost unlivable over the next four months.”

Russia began targeting Ukraine’s energy grid in October, “as a reaction to Kiev’s provocative attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure, including the Crimean Bridge and energy facilities,” in the words of President Vladimir Putin. 

The defense ministry in Moscow said the strikes were intended to degrade the ability of Kiev to transport troops, as well as weapons and equipment funneled into Ukraine by the US and its allies, to the battlefield by rail. 

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk: Transatlantic tensions
0:00
28:29
De-Transitioning
0:00
26:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies