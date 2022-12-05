Putin drives over repaired Crimean Bridge (VIDEO)

The strategic landmark was damaged by a massive explosion that Moscow blamed on Kiev

President Vladimir Putin visited the Crimean Bridge on Monday, meeting construction workers and driving over its restored section. The bridge links the peninsula to mainland Russia and was damaged in a terrorist attack in early October. It has been undergoing repairs since then.

Putin drove a car over the restored part of the bridge. Four sections of the construction were damaged in the attack, with some of them getting blown off into the sea.

Before visiting the bridge itself, the Russian president met with Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, who has been overseeing the repair work. Khusnullin told Putin the road section of the bridge has been restored.

