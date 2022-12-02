Exiled Russian liberal TV channel sacks host over military remark

Aleksey Korostelyov said that Latvia-based TV Dozhd was helping the Russian troops

Latvia-based Russian opposition channel TV Dozhd (TV Rain) has fired one of its hosts, who implied that the channel was helping to equip mobilized Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. The media outlet is now just one strike away from losing its license.

TV Dozhd dismissed journalist Aleksey Korostelyov on Friday, after his words on air the previous day sparked outrage among supporters of Ukraine. Korostelyov urged the audience to share stories about mobilized Russian military reservists and problems they might be having.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW