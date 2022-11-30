Russia finalizes ‘LGBTQ propaganda’ ban

The bill, which carries heavy fines for violators, will become law after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on it

The Federation Council, Russia’s upper chamber of parliament, supported a bill that imposed a complete ban on LGBTQ, pedophilia, and sex-change ‘propaganda’ in the country on Wednesday.

The legislation on the “protection of traditional values” was backed unanimously by all 153 senators present at the session of the chamber, with no abstentions or opposition. Last week, the legislation passed through the State Duma, Russia’s lower chamber of parliament, receiving unanimous support there as well.

The bill, which is now set to become law after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on it, outlaws the respective ‘propaganda’ in books, movies, media, and advertising. The new rules, however, do not apply to video games, as lawmakers agreed this field would require separate legislation. Roskomnadzor, Russia’s media watchdog, will be tasked with monitoring media content for illegal propaganda and blocking offensive material available on the internet.

The legislation is effectively a follow-up to a 2013 law that banned the dissemination of LGBTQ propaganda among children under 18 in the country. The new law, however, universally applies to both minors and adults.

While the bill does not introduce a criminal liability for violators – as well as for repeat offenders – it carries heavy fines for both individuals and organizations who break it. Individuals risk incurring a penalty of 400,000 rubles ($6,600) and corporate entities a penalty of up to five million rubles (around $83,000) for promoting LGBTQ ‘propaganda’. Those promoting pedophilia would face fines twice those amounts. Foreign nationals would face fines of up to 800,000 rubles ($12,000), as well as expulsion from the country.