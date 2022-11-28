icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Nov, 2022 11:30
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian terror plot in Zaporozhye foiled – Moscow

Kiev had wanted to cause an explosion at a market, Russia’s Federal Security Service says
Ukrainian terror plot in Zaporozhye foiled – Moscow
Screenshot from RIA Novosti Telegram channel video ©  Russian Federal Security Service

Ukrainian authorities had planned to detonate a bomb at a market in the city of Melitopol in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement on Monday. It added that the suspects have been detained and confessed to the plot.

According to the FSB, three Ukrainian nationals, including two with prior criminal convictions in Ukraine, were apprehended while driving to the site in order to plant an explosive. They were transported to Moscow and charged with terrorism and illegal weapons possession.

The FSB released a video of two men with their faces blurred, who said they had been recruited by Ukrainian special services. One man claimed that Ukrainian officials promised to “get him off the hook” for having committed a robbery if he would agree to travel to Melitopol and carry out “an explosion in a public place” there.

The detainee added that he was given the location of a weapons cache, from which he recovered two handguns, a grenade and “explosives with detonators.”

READ MORE: Ukrainian man arrested over bomb plot – FSB

The second suspect stated he was told to make “a homemade explosive device.” A third detainee, a woman who appeared in the video wearing a medical mask, said that she was driving the men to “a place where they wanted to plant [the bomb].”

Zaporozhye Region, together with three other former Ukrainian territories, joined Russia after holding referendums in September.

Sitting near the Sea of Azov, Melitopol had a population of nearly 149,000 before the conflict. It is a machinery and agricultural center and also has several chemical plants.

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Latin America in focus
0:00
27:4
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: Lights out!
0:00
27:36
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies