icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Nov, 2022 20:34
HomeRussia & FSU

Tucker Carlson slams Zelensky for ‘demanding’ money

The Fox News host earlier argued that intervening in the Ukraine conflict is not in the US’ interest
Tucker Carlson slams Zelensky for ‘demanding’ money
Vladimir Zelensky attends a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, November 26, 2022 ©  AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is a “corrupt strongman” who “demands” money from the US taxpayer, Fox News host Tucker Carlson declared on Thursday. Carlson is a prominent critic of Zelensky, whom he already accused of attempting to drag the US into a “third world war.”

The nation has allocated a total of $68 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine this year and the White House asked Congress last week to approve another $37 billion before Republicans retake control of the House of Representatives in January.

This combined expenditure is “double what we spent every year in Afghanistan,” Carlson exclaimed on Thursday, adding that Zelensky “doesn’t just ask the US Congress for money, he demands it.”

“Who is that guy?” he asked. “He’s some corrupt Ukrainian strongman. Where does he get that attitude?”

Carlson’s guest, former US Special Operations pilot L. Todd Wood, explained that although Zelensky’s political career was bankrolled by billionaire Igor Kolomoysky, he has since seized his former patron’s assets and “now has a bigger and more important and more powerful and more rich benefactor, that being the Biden Administration.”

Citing recent reports, as well as his contacts’ alleged experience on the ground in Ukraine since 2014, Wood claimed that “only 30% of the supplies and military aid” heading for the country “is actually getting where it’s supposed to go.”

“This is the varsity team of money launderers in Ukraine,” he stated, claiming that Zelensky and his officials “don’t want peace.” Instead, he argued, “they want the money train to continue,” for the benefit of themselves and the US defense contractors supplying Kiev’s forces.

Carlson has also been a long-time critic of the US’ support for Zelensky, arguing that Ukraine is not democratic, and that intervening in its conflict with Russia is not in America’s national security interest. Earlier this month, he accused Zelensky of “lying on purpose to get us into a war,” after the Ukrainian president tried to blame a missile explosion in Poland on a Russian projectile, when one of Kiev’s own missiles was responsible.

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reversed fortunes? Gilbert Doctorow, international affairs analyst
0:00
28:57
Africa Facebook / Apartheid
0:00
25:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies