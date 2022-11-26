icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Nov, 2022 22:14
Russian soldiers return home after prisoner swap

9 servicemen faced “grave danger” while in Ukrainian captivity, the country’s Defense Ministry has said
Another nine Russian soldiers were freed from captivity following talks between Moscow and Kiev, the Defense Ministry stated on Saturday. The servicemen would now be flown to Moscow by the Air Force transport aircraft for rehabilitation, according to the military.

While in Ukrainian captivity, the soldiers faced “grave danger,” the ministry stressed. “All those freed are now receiving all the necessary medical and psychological aid,” the statement read.

Earlier, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, revealed that Russia and Ukraine swapped nine prisoners of war (POWs), without providing any further detail.

Kiev claimed it returned 12 people - nine soldiers and three civilians, with a man who was considered “missing” being among them. According to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Ermak, the list included two officers and seven privates.

The Saturday’s swap is the latest one in a series of similar moves that saw more than 100 Russian soldiers returning home this week.

On Thursday alone, Russia and Ukraine swapped 50 POWs after exchanging another 35 the day before.

In early November, Russia and Ukraine each released another 107 captured personnel.

