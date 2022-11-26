icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Nov, 2022 21:45
HomeRussia & FSU

Kazakhstan to prioritize cooperation with Russia and China – president

Recently re-elected Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set out Astana's foreign policy agenda in his inauguration speech
Kazakhstan to prioritize cooperation with Russia and China – president
FILE PHOTO: Kazakhstan's president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ©  Global Look Press / Xinhua

Kazakhstan will prioritize cooperation with its close neighbors, including Russia and China, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday in his inauguration speech after being re-elected. The nation will pursue a “balanced” foreign policy guided by its own interests, he added.

“[We] will focus our priority attention on … mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership” with Moscow, Beijing, “and the brotherly nations of Central Asia,” Tokayev emphasized.

The country will remain committed to international law and the UN Charter, the president noted. It will also not abandon its multi-vector cooperation with other states, he said, mentioning that Astana would continue to work with the US, EU, Middle Eastern nations, as well as all other interested parties.

The newly re-elected president had earlier announced a series of sweeping reforms designed to alter the country’s key governing institutions. Tokayev particularly stressed the need to transform the “super-presidential” republic into a more balanced one, and suggested limiting a presidential term to seven years.

Kazakh president wins snap election – exit polls
Read more
Kazakh president wins snap election – exit polls

The incumbent Tokayev secured a landslide victory in last weekend's snap election, securing over 80% of the vote. He first came to power in 2019 after the decades-long rule of Kazakhstan’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The presidential election was announced in September, months after a wave of civil unrest rocked the Central Asian nation in January. In the first half of next year, the country is also set to hold parliamentary elections.

Last Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Tokayev on his re-election, noting that he had been granted a mandate of trust from the Kazakh people, which opens up the opportunity for him to advance his vision for the nation’s development.

Putin added that the strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kazakhstan, which are based on “traditions of friendship, mutual respect and good neighborliness,” were developing “very successfully.”

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Africa Facebook / Apartheid
0:00
25:58
CrossTalk: Nato vs. the World
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies