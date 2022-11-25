icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Nov, 2022 07:03
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia reveals stance on ‘safe zone’ at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant

Moscow wants an international monitoring mechanism at the Zaporozhye facility, a senior diplomat says
Russia reveals stance on ‘safe zone’ at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant
An IAEA expert examines the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Russia, September 2022. ©  Fredrik Dahl / IAEA / AFP

Russia is holding talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on establishing a safe zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, a senior diplomat has said. Moscow has accused Kiev’s forces of constant shelling and warns of a potential disaster.

“In terms of setting up a physical and nuclear security zone at the plant, there needs to be an international monitoring of the agreements,” Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s envoy to international organization in Vienna, said on Friday.

“And it has to be effective, otherwise the [accord] would just be an empty sheet of paper. This is the issue that we are discussing with the IAEA Secretariat.”

UN staff know who’s shelling nuclear plant – Moscow
Read more
UN staff know who’s shelling nuclear plant – Moscow

The IAEA reported on Thursday that external power was restored to the plant after the facility once again had to switch to emergency diesel generators the previous day. Although the watchdog did not place the blame on anyone for the attacks, Ulyanov claimed on Thursday that the IAEA experts working on site are “well aware of where the fire comes from.”

Renat Karchaa, an adviser at Russia’s state nuclear operator, Rosenergoatom, said earlier that the radioactive waste storage and the cooling system of one of the reactors were hit over the weekend in what he described as an intensification of the shelling. Ukraine has previously denied targeting the facility.

The Zaporozhye plant was seized by Russian troops shortly after Moscow launched its military operation in the neighboring state in late February. The eponymous region, along with three other former Ukrainian territories, eventually joined Russia after holding referendums in September.

Top stories

RT Features

Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Nato vs. the World
0:00
25:10
The cost of winter
0:00
27:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies