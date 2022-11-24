icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Nov, 2022 15:15
Putin speaks on use of AI

Russia’s president calls for broader implementation of artificial intelligence
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the Artificial Intelligence Journey international conference in Moscow. ©  Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov

Russia needs to significantly expand its use of artificial intelligence over the coming decade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Russia is already “a step ahead of some countries” when it comes to AI, but more needs to be done in this field, Putin told attendees at the Artificial Intelligence Journey (AIJ) conference in Moscow.

The task for the coming ten years is “to ensure the mass introduction of artificial intelligence. It should cover all sectors of the economy and the social sphere, as well as the government system,” the president said.

According to Putin, the country needs to achieve “genuine technological, digital, and to a large extent cultural, educational, value-based sovereignty.”

He called on the government to join forces with companies in the industry to prepare a draft law that would allow AI to be promoted more effectively.

Russia will be hosting more conferences on the issue, and foreign colleagues from countries “that express a desire to take part” should be invited, Putin suggested.

“There will not be an increase in unemployment as a result of a wider introduction of artificial intelligence and robotization… On the contrary, [it will lead to] the emergence of new, more creative, meaningful and interesting professions,” he said.

The technological advances are primarily aimed at improving Russians’ standard of living, Putin explained, adding that the introduction of intelligent systems, industrial robots and automated workplaces will help reduce the number of routine jobs and minimize human involvement in hazardous areas of production.

